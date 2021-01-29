Earnings results for ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited is estimated to report earnings on 01/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

ICICI Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. ICICI Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICICI Bank in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank does not currently pay a dividend. ICICI Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

In the past three months, ICICI Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.57% of the stock of ICICI Bank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN



Earnings for ICICI Bank are expected to grow by 41.07% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of ICICI Bank is 29.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of ICICI Bank is 29.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. ICICI Bank has a PEG Ratio of 0.58. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ICICI Bank has a P/B Ratio of 2.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

