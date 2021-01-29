Earnings results for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. KKR & Co. Inc. has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. KKR & Co. Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.95%. The high price target for KKR is $43.00 and the low price target for KKR is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KKR & Co. Inc. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.18, KKR & Co. Inc. has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $38.94. KKR & Co. Inc. has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KKR & Co. Inc. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 32.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KKR & Co. Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that KKR & Co. Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

In the past three months, KKR & Co. Inc. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,223,442,672.00 in company stock. 39.34% of the stock of KKR & Co. Inc. is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.96% of the stock of KKR & Co. Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR



Earnings for KKR & Co. Inc. are expected to grow by 27.81% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $2.16 per share. The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 23.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 23.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. KKR & Co. Inc. has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KKR & Co. Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

