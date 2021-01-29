Earnings results for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.85.

L3Harris Technologies last issued its earnings results on October 30th, 2020. The reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has generated $10.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. L3Harris Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $233.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.36%. The high price target for LHX is $258.00 and the low price target for LHX is $199.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

L3Harris Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $233.82, L3Harris Technologies has a forecasted upside of 32.4% from its current price of $176.66. L3Harris Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. L3Harris Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 33.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, L3Harris Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.40% next year. This indicates that L3Harris Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

In the past three months, L3Harris Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $968,529.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of L3Harris Technologies is held by insiders. 80.58% of the stock of L3Harris Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX



Earnings for L3Harris Technologies are expected to grow by 11.52% in the coming year, from $11.55 to $12.88 per share. The P/E ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 29.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 29.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 68.46. L3Harris Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

More latest stories: here