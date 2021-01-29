Earnings results for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9100000000000001.

LyondellBasell Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 30th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company earned $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Its revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LyondellBasell Industries has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. LyondellBasell Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. LyondellBasell Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.55%. The high price target for LYB is $104.00 and the low price target for LYB is $46.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LyondellBasell Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.30, LyondellBasell Industries has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $87.25. LyondellBasell Industries has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. LyondellBasell Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 43.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LyondellBasell Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.69% next year. This indicates that LyondellBasell Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

In the past three months, LyondellBasell Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,099,374.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of LyondellBasell Industries is held by insiders. 67.61% of the stock of LyondellBasell Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB



Earnings for LyondellBasell Industries are expected to grow by 61.01% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $7.68 per share. The P/E ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 24.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 24.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a PEG Ratio of 1.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LyondellBasell Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

