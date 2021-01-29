Earnings results for Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Phillips 66 Partners last posted its earnings results on October 30th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips 66 Partners has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Phillips 66 Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Phillips 66 Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.06%. The high price target for PSXP is $52.00 and the low price target for PSXP is $27.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Phillips 66 Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Phillips 66 Partners is 81.59%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Phillips 66 Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.33% in the coming year. This indicates that Phillips 66 Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

In the past three months, Phillips 66 Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $43,422.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 22.19% of the stock of Phillips 66 Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP



Earnings for Phillips 66 Partners are expected to grow by 5.34% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Phillips 66 Partners is 6.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Phillips 66 Partners is 6.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.93. Phillips 66 Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

