Earnings results for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies is estimated to report earnings on 01/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.89.

Piper Sandler Companies last released its earnings results on October 30th, 2020. The reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The business earned $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.1. Piper Sandler Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.35%. The high price target for PIPR is $110.00 and the low price target for PIPR is $86.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Piper Sandler Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.33, Piper Sandler Companies has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $95.62. Piper Sandler Companies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Piper Sandler Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 20.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Piper Sandler Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.40% next year. This indicates that Piper Sandler Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

In the past three months, Piper Sandler Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Piper Sandler Companies is held by insiders. 63.36% of the stock of Piper Sandler Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR



Earnings for Piper Sandler Companies are expected to grow by 0.49% in the coming year, from $8.11 to $8.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 38.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 38.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. Piper Sandler Companies has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

