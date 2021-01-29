Earnings results for Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35.

Professional last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Professional has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Professional has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Professional in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.94%. The high price target for PFHD is $23.00 and the low price target for PFHD is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional does not currently pay a dividend. Professional does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

In the past three months, Professional insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,088.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.50% of the stock of Professional is held by insiders. 51.38% of the stock of Professional is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD



Earnings for Professional are expected to grow by 51.32% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.15 per share. Professional has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

