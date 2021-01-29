Earnings results for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22.

RBC Bearings last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company earned $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. Its revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. RBC Bearings has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RBC Bearings in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.58%. The high price target for ROLL is $119.00 and the low price target for ROLL is $85.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings does not currently pay a dividend. RBC Bearings does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

In the past three months, RBC Bearings insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,234,296.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of RBC Bearings is held by insiders. 96.49% of the stock of RBC Bearings is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL



Earnings for RBC Bearings are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $3.76 to $4.23 per share. The P/E ratio of RBC Bearings is 40.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of RBC Bearings is 40.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.34. RBC Bearings has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

