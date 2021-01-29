Earnings results for Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Summit Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Summit Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Summit Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

Dividend Strength: Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Summit Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Summit Financial Group is 26.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Summit Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.69% next year. This indicates that Summit Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

In the past three months, Summit Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $191,007.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.62% of the stock of Summit Financial Group is held by insiders. Only 26.03% of the stock of Summit Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF



Earnings for Summit Financial Group are expected to grow by 13.94% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Financial Group is 9.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Summit Financial Group is 9.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. Summit Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here