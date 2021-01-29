Earnings results for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Synchrony Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Synchrony Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Synchrony Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.25%. The high price target for SYF is $51.00 and the low price target for SYF is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Synchrony Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Synchrony Financial is 20.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Synchrony Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.86% next year. This indicates that Synchrony Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

In the past three months, Synchrony Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Synchrony Financial is held by insiders. 91.13% of the stock of Synchrony Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF



Earnings for Synchrony Financial are expected to grow by 43.32% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $3.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Synchrony Financial is 16.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Synchrony Financial is 16.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. Synchrony Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synchrony Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

