Earnings results for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Weyerhaeuser last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Its revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Weyerhaeuser has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.5. Weyerhaeuser has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Weyerhaeuser will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.63%. The high price target for WY is $34.00 and the low price target for WY is $25.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Weyerhaeuser has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.50, Weyerhaeuser has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $33.02. Weyerhaeuser has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Weyerhaeuser does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 174.36%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Weyerhaeuser will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Weyerhaeuser may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

In the past three months, Weyerhaeuser insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Weyerhaeuser is held by insiders. 77.46% of the stock of Weyerhaeuser is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY



Earnings for Weyerhaeuser are expected to decrease by -15.79% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 80.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 80.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.77. Weyerhaeuser has a P/B Ratio of 3.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here