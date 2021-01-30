ADVAXIS (NASDAQ:ADXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Advaxis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADVAXIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis’ stock was trading at $0.6666 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ADXS stock has increased by 9.5% and is now trading at $0.73.

HOME BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Home Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOME BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp’s stock was trading at $24.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBCP stock has increased by 16.1% and is now trading at $28.16.

OLD SECOND BANCORP (NASDAQ:OSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Old Second Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLD SECOND BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OSBC stock has increased by 19.3% and is now trading at $9.82.

MERCHANTS BANCORP (NASDAQ:MBIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERCHANTS BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp’s stock was trading at $15.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MBIN stock has increased by 86.7% and is now trading at $29.82.