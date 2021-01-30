ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AUB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Atlantic Union Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stock was trading at $21.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AUB stock has increased by 49.3% and is now trading at $32.84.

META FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:CASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Meta Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS META FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group’s stock was trading at $25.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CASH stock has increased by 52.8% and is now trading at $38.63.

EASTERN BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:EBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Eastern Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS EASTERN BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eastern Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Eastern Bankshares stock.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:LHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has generated $10.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4.

HOW HAS L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies’ stock was trading at $188.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LHX shares have decreased by 8.9% and is now trading at $171.51.