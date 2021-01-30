ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:EFSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services last released its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Enterprise Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services’ stock was trading at $29.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EFSC stock has increased by 18.1% and is now trading at $35.31.

ANTHEM (NYSE:ANTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Its revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem has generated $19.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Anthem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANTHEM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem’s stock was trading at $281.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ANTM shares have increased by 5.4% and is now trading at $296.98.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Its revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abiomed has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.5. Abiomed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ABIOMED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed’s stock was trading at $151.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ABMD shares have increased by 130.4% and is now trading at $348.25.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP (NASDAQ:MSBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Midland States Bancorp has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Midland States Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MIDLAND STATES BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp’s stock was trading at $19.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MSBI shares have decreased by 5.7% and is now trading at $18.39.