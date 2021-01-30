PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s stock was trading at $5.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PMBC stock has increased by 16.4% and is now trading at $5.90.

OSHKOSH (NYSE:OSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Its revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Oshkosh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OSHKOSH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh’s stock was trading at $62.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OSK shares have increased by 46.5% and is now trading at $91.59.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS (NASDAQ:JBLU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways last released its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year. JetBlue Airways has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JETBLUE AIRWAYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways’ stock was trading at $13.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JBLU shares have increased by 5.7% and is now trading at $14.34.

PROVIDENT BANCORP (NASDAQ:PVBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Provident Bancorp has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Provident Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROVIDENT BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PVBC shares have increased by 30.1% and is now trading at $11.53.