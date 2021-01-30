D.R. HORTON (NYSE:DHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has generated $6.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. D.R. Horton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS D.R. HORTON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton’s stock was trading at $45.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DHI stock has increased by 68.3% and is now trading at $76.80.

HOLOGIC (NASDAQ:HOLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Hologic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOLOGIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic’s stock was trading at $43.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HOLX stock has increased by 82.1% and is now trading at $79.73.

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:MTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm earned $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. Its revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions’ stock was trading at $20.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTSI stock has increased by 173.1% and is now trading at $56.86.

DOVER MOTORSPORTS (NYSE:DVD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $38.04 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Dover Motorsports has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOVER MOTORSPORTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports’ stock was trading at $1.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DVD stock has increased by 44.6% and is now trading at $2.14.