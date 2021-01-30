UBS GROUP (NYSE:UBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. UBS Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UBS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group’s stock was trading at $9.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UBS shares have increased by 51.8% and is now trading at $14.39.

AVNET (NASDAQ:AVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet last announced its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Its revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Avnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVNET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet’s stock was trading at $28.28 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AVT stock has increased by 24.9% and is now trading at $35.31.

CANON (NYSE:CAJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.5. Canon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon’s stock was trading at $22.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CAJ shares have decreased by 1.0% and is now trading at $22.10.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (NYSE:SYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Synchrony Financial has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4.

HOW HAS SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial’s stock was trading at $24.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SYF stock has increased by 37.4% and is now trading at $33.65.