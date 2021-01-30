HOPE BANCORP (NASDAQ:HOPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp last issued its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company earned $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Hope Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOPE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp’s stock was trading at $9.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HOPE shares have increased by 14.7% and is now trading at $11.18.

RPC (NYSE:RES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RES)

RPC last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm earned $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. RPC has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. RPC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RPC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RES)

RPC’s stock was trading at $2.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RES stock has increased by 98.2% and is now trading at $4.46.

HILLTOP (NYSE:HTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Hilltop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HILLTOP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop’s stock was trading at $19.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HTH shares have increased by 57.5% and is now trading at $30.04.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. Tompkins Financial has generated $5.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4.

IS TOMPKINS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tompkins Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tompkins Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.