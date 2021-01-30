NAVIENT (NASDAQ:NAVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Its revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Navient has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Navient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NAVIENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient’s stock was trading at $9.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NAVI stock has increased by 18.6% and is now trading at $11.2550.

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CVLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems last released its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm earned $188 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Commvault Systems has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year. Commvault Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMVAULT SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems’ stock was trading at $35.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVLT shares have increased by 75.6% and is now trading at $62.78.

BRUNSWICK (NYSE:BC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Its revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Brunswick has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRUNSWICK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick’s stock was trading at $41.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BC shares have increased by 107.0% and is now trading at $86.46.

PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS (NYSE:PSXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners last posted its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.53. Phillips 66 Partners has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5.

HOW HAS PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners’ stock was trading at $40.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PSXP stock has decreased by 37.5% and is now trading at $25.12.