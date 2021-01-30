PREFERRED BANK (NASDAQ:PFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank has generated $5.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Preferred Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PREFERRED BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank’s stock was trading at $40.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFBC stock has increased by 18.6% and is now trading at $48.29.

CORNING (NYSE:GLW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLW)

Corning last released its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.4. Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORNING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GLW)

Corning’s stock was trading at $23.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GLW shares have increased by 54.9% and is now trading at $35.87.

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:SWKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has generated $5.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Skyworks Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions’ stock was trading at $89.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SWKS stock has increased by 88.4% and is now trading at $169.25.

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:BWB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Bridgewater Bancshares has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Bridgewater Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares’ stock was trading at $10.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BWB stock has increased by 23.7% and is now trading at $12.84.