EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:ELS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equity LifeStyle Properties has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.7. Equity LifeStyle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties’ stock was trading at $68.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ELS shares have decreased by 11.7% and is now trading at $60.84.

SUMMIT STATE BANK (NASDAQ:SSBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $8.93 million during the quarter. Summit State Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Summit State Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUMMIT STATE BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank’s stock was trading at $9.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SSBI shares have increased by 50.5% and is now trading at $14.37.

CAPITAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:CBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp last issued its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Capital Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITAL BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp’s stock was trading at $11.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CBNK shares have increased by 25.4% and is now trading at $14.74.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS (NYSE:ETH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ethan Allen Interiors has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.7. Ethan Allen Interiors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors’ stock was trading at $11.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ETH shares have increased by 104.1% and is now trading at $23.65.