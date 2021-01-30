JOHNSON & JOHNSON (NYSE:JNJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has generated $8.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Johnson & Johnson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JOHNSON & JOHNSON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson’s stock was trading at $131.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JNJ stock has increased by 23.8% and is now trading at $163.13.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Teledyne Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies’ stock was trading at $299.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TDY shares have increased by 19.1% and is now trading at $357.01.

DANAHER (NYSE:DHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher last announced its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.1. Danaher has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DANAHER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher’s stock was trading at $139.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DHR stock has increased by 70.7% and is now trading at $237.84.

MID PENN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Mid Penn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MID PENN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp’s stock was trading at $17.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MPB stock has increased by 24.4% and is now trading at $21.76.