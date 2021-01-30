STRIDE (NYSE:LRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LRN)

Stride last posted its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm earned $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stride has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Stride has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STRIDE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LRN)

Stride’s stock was trading at $17.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LRN stock has increased by 50.1% and is now trading at $25.75.

LANDSTAR SYSTEM (NASDAQ:LSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Its revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Landstar System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LANDSTAR SYSTEM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System’s stock was trading at $95.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LSTR stock has increased by 45.4% and is now trading at $139.40.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:NATI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.32. The company earned $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. Its revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Instruments has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. National Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments’ stock was trading at $33.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NATI shares have increased by 22.3% and is now trading at $41.40.

CATERPILLAR (NYSE:CAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar last announced its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company earned $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Caterpillar has generated $11.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4.

HOW HAS CATERPILLAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar’s stock was trading at $100.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CAT stock has increased by 81.6% and is now trading at $182.84.