BANK OF MARIN BANCORP (NASDAQ:BMRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Bank of Marin Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OF MARIN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stock was trading at $32.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BMRC shares have increased by 13.2% and is now trading at $37.14.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES (NYSE:EW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.1. Edwards Lifesciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences’ stock was trading at $65.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EW stock has increased by 25.5% and is now trading at $82.58.

UNITED STATES STEEL (NYSE:X) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:X)

United States Steel last released its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United States Steel has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. United States Steel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED STATES STEEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:X)

United States Steel’s stock was trading at $5.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, X shares have increased by 196.5% and is now trading at $17.76.

U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES (NYSE:USX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ stock was trading at $3.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, USX stock has increased by 101.5% and is now trading at $6.75.