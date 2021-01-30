STARBUCKS (NASDAQ:SBUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Its revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.7. Starbucks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STARBUCKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks’ stock was trading at $68.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBUX shares have increased by 42.1% and is now trading at $96.81.

AMPHENOL (NYSE:APH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol last released its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Amphenol has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMPHENOL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol’s stock was trading at $84.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APH shares have increased by 48.2% and is now trading at $124.88.

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:PFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group has generated $5.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Principal Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group’s stock was trading at $35.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PFG shares have increased by 37.2% and is now trading at $49.27.

GSI TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:GSIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GSI Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GSI TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology’s stock was trading at $6.19 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GSIT shares have increased by 16.0% and is now trading at $7.18.