VERITEX (NASDAQ:VBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Veritex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERITEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex’s stock was trading at $17.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VBTX shares have increased by 47.7% and is now trading at $25.56.

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON (NASDAQ:JBSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s stock was trading at $72.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JBSS shares have increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $80.43.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s stock was trading at $15.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLWS shares have increased by 94.0% and is now trading at $30.73.

AMERANT BANCORP (NASDAQ:AMTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Amerant Bancorp has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.7.

HOW HAS AMERANT BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp’s stock was trading at $14.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMTB shares have decreased by 1.7% and is now trading at $14.26.