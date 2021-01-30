BANK OF HAWAII (NYSE:BOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii last released its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of Hawaii has generated $5.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Bank of Hawaii has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OF HAWAII’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii’s stock was trading at $61.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BOH stock has increased by 26.1% and is now trading at $78.19.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ASRV)

HOW HAS AMERISERV FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial’s stock was trading at $3.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ASRV stock has decreased by 9.3% and is now trading at $3.40.

FIRST BANK (NASDAQ:FRBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. First Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank’s stock was trading at $8.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FRBA shares have increased by 7.1% and is now trading at $9.05.

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:CFB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.3. CrossFirst Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares’ stock was trading at $8.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CFB shares have increased by 29.4% and is now trading at $11.50.