VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NYSE:VAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm earned $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Its revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Varian Medical Systems has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.9. Varian Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems’ stock was trading at $113.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VAR shares have increased by 55.3% and is now trading at $175.57.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:CATY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Cathay General Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp’s stock was trading at $23.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CATY shares have increased by 44.9% and is now trading at $33.82.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:FFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. First Financial Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares’ stock was trading at $23.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FFIN stock has increased by 57.9% and is now trading at $37.88.

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON (NYSE:BAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2.

HOW HAS BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton’s stock was trading at $73.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BAH stock has increased by 15.3% and is now trading at $85.17.