PREMIER FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Premier Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PREMIER FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Premier Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Premier Financial stock.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX last released its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. CBTX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CBTX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX’s stock was trading at $19.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBTX stock has increased by 36.3% and is now trading at $26.32.

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CFFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Capitol Federal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial’s stock was trading at $11.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CFFN shares have increased by 3.9% and is now trading at $12.42.

PROFESSIONAL (NASDAQ:PFHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm earned $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Professional has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PROFESSIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional’s stock was trading at $17.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFHD shares have decreased by 14.5% and is now trading at $14.97.