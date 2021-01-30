SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SFBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. ServisFirst Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares’ stock was trading at $28.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SFBS stock has increased by 44.4% and is now trading at $41.08.

TESLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tesla has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.4. Tesla has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TESLA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla’s stock was trading at $126.8460 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TSLA stock has increased by 525.6% and is now trading at $793.53.

SALISBURY BANCORP (NASDAQ:SAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Salisbury Bancorp has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Salisbury Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SALISBURY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock was trading at $38.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAL shares have decreased by 5.0% and is now trading at $36.67.

BRIDGE BANCORP (NASDAQ:BDGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Bridge Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Bridge Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIDGE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp’s stock was trading at $23.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BDGE shares have increased by 5.0% and is now trading at $24.43.