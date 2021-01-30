SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:STXB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares last posted its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stock was trading at $14.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STXB stock has increased by 27.1% and is now trading at $17.94.

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Its revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.5. Crown Castle International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International’s stock was trading at $153.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCI shares have increased by 3.5% and is now trading at $159.26.

NUCOR (NYSE:NUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Nucor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NUCOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor’s stock was trading at $35.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NUE stock has increased by 37.5% and is now trading at $48.73.

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:UTMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Utah Medical Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products’ stock was trading at $88.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UTMD stock has decreased by 2.1% and is now trading at $86.67.