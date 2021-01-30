NEXTERA ENERGY (NYSE:NEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. NextEra Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXTERA ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy’s stock was trading at $60.3150 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NEE shares have increased by 34.1% and is now trading at $80.87.

ACCURAY (NASDAQ:ARAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray last released its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Accuray has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACCURAY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray’s stock was trading at $2.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARAY stock has increased by 117.6% and is now trading at $4.94.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm earned $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Its revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axos Financial has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Axos Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXOS FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial’s stock was trading at $18.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AX stock has increased by 110.4% and is now trading at $38.95.

THE BANK OF PRINCETON (NASDAQ:BPRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The Bank of Princeton has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. The Bank of Princeton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE BANK OF PRINCETON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton’s stock was trading at $24.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BPRN stock has decreased by 3.3% and is now trading at $23.32.