REXNORD (NYSE:RXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Rexnord has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Rexnord has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REXNORD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord’s stock was trading at $26.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RXN shares have increased by 41.5% and is now trading at $37.86.

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CLBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Columbia Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLUMBIA FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial’s stock was trading at $14.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLBK stock has increased by 8.2% and is now trading at $15.42.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:VLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp last announced its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company earned $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Its revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Valley National Bancorp has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Valley National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp’s stock was trading at $7.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VLY stock has increased by 34.7% and is now trading at $10.21.

ICICI BANK (NYSE:IBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank last posted its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6.

HOW HAS ICICI BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank’s stock was trading at $11.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IBN stock has increased by 25.9% and is now trading at $15.10.