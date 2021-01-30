PEOPLES BANCORP (NASDAQ:PEBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Peoples Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEOPLES BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp’s stock was trading at $23.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PEBO stock has increased by 28.2% and is now trading at $30.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. QCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QCR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR’s stock was trading at $32.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QCRH shares have increased by 18.3% and is now trading at $38.78.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:CVCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries has generated $8.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Cavco Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAVCO INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries’ stock was trading at $175.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVCO shares have increased by 7.3% and is now trading at $188.66.

BANK7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. Bank7 has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1.

HOW HAS BANK7’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7’s stock was trading at $9.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BSVN stock has increased by 60.4% and is now trading at $15.99.