Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Earnings Information

Hawaiian last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $0.22. The company earned $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hawaiian has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year. Hawaiian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

How Has Hawaiian's Stock Price Been Impacted by COVID-19?

Hawaiian’s stock was trading at $15.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HA stock has increased by 24.3% and is now trading at $19.57.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earnings Information

Levi Strauss & Co. last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Its revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

How Has Levi Strauss & Co.'s Stock Been Impacted by Coronavirus?

Levi Strauss & Co.’s stock was trading at $15.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LEVI stock has increased by 27.1% and is now trading at $19.71.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Earnings Information

Beazer Homes USA last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business earned $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Beazer Homes USA has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Beazer Homes USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

How Has Beazer Homes USA's Stock Price Been Impacted by Coronavirus?

Beazer Homes USA’s stock was trading at $9.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BZH shares have increased by 76.1% and is now trading at $16.62.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

How Has BiondVax Pharmaceuticals' Stock Price Been Impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $6.5350 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BVXV stock has decreased by 30.4% and is now trading at $4.55.