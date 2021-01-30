WESBANCO (NASDAQ:WSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. WesBanco has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. WesBanco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESBANCO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco’s stock was trading at $24.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WSBC stock has increased by 19.0% and is now trading at $29.00.

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares last announced its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Southside Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares’ stock was trading at $27.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBSI shares have increased by 12.8% and is now trading at $31.37.

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM (NASDAQ:COLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Columbia Banking System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System’s stock was trading at $27.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COLB shares have increased by 38.1% and is now trading at $38.52.

MOOG (NYSE:MOG.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog last released its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $684 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moog has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.5.

IS MOOG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOG.A)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moog in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Moog stock.