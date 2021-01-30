BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP (NYSE:BHLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s stock was trading at $19.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BHLB stock has decreased by 12.7% and is now trading at $16.58.

GENERAL DYNAMICS (NYSE:GD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics last released its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.05. The business earned $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. Its revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has generated $11.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. General Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENERAL DYNAMICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics’ stock was trading at $148.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GD shares have decreased by 1.2% and is now trading at $146.68.

VALERO ENERGY (NYSE:VLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Valero Energy has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year. Valero Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VALERO ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy’s stock was trading at $54.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VLO stock has increased by 3.7% and is now trading at $56.43.

INDEPENDENT BANK (NASDAQ:IBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Independent Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INDEPENDENT BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank’s stock was trading at $16.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IBCP stock has increased by 14.2% and is now trading at $18.36.