BOSTON PROPERTIES (NYSE:BXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties last issued its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Its revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Properties has generated $7.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Boston Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOSTON PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties’ stock was trading at $121.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BXP stock has decreased by 24.8% and is now trading at $91.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company earned $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. Its revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year. CONMED has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONMED’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED’s stock was trading at $78.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CNMD shares have increased by 42.1% and is now trading at $111.90.

DOLBY LABORATORIES (NYSE:DLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Dolby Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOLBY LABORATORIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories’ stock was trading at $60.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DLB stock has increased by 46.2% and is now trading at $88.03.

WEYERHAEUSER (NYSE:WY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Its revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Weyerhaeuser has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.1.

HOW HAS WEYERHAEUSER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser’s stock was trading at $22.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WY stock has increased by 38.9% and is now trading at $31.19.