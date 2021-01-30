GENERAL ELECTRIC (NYSE:GE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GE)

General Electric last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business earned $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. General Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENERAL ELECTRIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GE)

General Electric’s stock was trading at $8.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GE shares have increased by 30.1% and is now trading at $10.68.

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY (NYSE:CP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business earned $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Pacific Railway has generated $12.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Canadian Pacific Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock was trading at $217.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CP shares have increased by 54.7% and is now trading at $336.22.

XCEL ENERGY (NASDAQ:XEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business earned $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Its revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Xcel Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XCEL ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy’s stock was trading at $66.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XEL shares have decreased by 4.2% and is now trading at $63.99.

BCB BANCORP (NASDAQ:BCBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. BCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BCB BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp’s stock was trading at $10.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BCBP shares have increased by 11.9% and is now trading at $11.48.