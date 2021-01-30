HEXCEL (NYSE:HXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel last released its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm earned $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Its revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Hexcel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEXCEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel’s stock was trading at $52.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HXL shares have decreased by 17.3% and is now trading at $43.66.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:WNEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Western New England Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp’s stock was trading at $6.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WNEB stock has decreased by 3.0% and is now trading at $6.41.

COASTAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial last announced its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Coastal Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Coastal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COASTAL FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial’s stock was trading at $14.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CCB stock has increased by 35.4% and is now trading at $19.80.

CONNECTONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:CNOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp last announced its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. ConnectOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONNECTONE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp’s stock was trading at $16.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CNOB stock has increased by 27.3% and is now trading at $21.25.