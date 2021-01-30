NOVARTIS (NYSE:NVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Its revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Novartis has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Novartis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NOVARTIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis’ stock was trading at $82.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NVS shares have increased by 10.1% and is now trading at $90.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm earned $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.6. PTC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PTC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC’s stock was trading at $59.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PTC stock has increased by 122.6% and is now trading at $132.91.

RESMED (NYSE:RMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm earned $800 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. Its revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. ResMed has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.3. ResMed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RESMED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed’s stock was trading at $153.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RMD stock has increased by 31.2% and is now trading at $201.57.

MACKINAC FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MFNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Mackinac Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MACKINAC FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial’s stock was trading at $11.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MFNC stock has increased by 4.5% and is now trading at $12.52.