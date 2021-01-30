MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:MXIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products last issued its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm earned $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Maxim Integrated Products has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Maxim Integrated Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products’ stock was trading at $49.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MXIM shares have increased by 77.0% and is now trading at $87.71.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. SLM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SLM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM’s stock was trading at $8.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLM stock has increased by 55.1% and is now trading at $13.88.

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. (NYSE:AJG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s stock was trading at $94.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AJG shares have increased by 21.5% and is now trading at $115.41.

ELI LILLY AND (NYSE:LLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm earned $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0.

HOW HAS ELI LILLY AND’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and’s stock was trading at $140.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LLY stock has increased by 48.5% and is now trading at $207.97.