NORTHWEST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:NWBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares last posted its earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Northwest Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHWEST BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares’ stock was trading at $12.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NWBI stock has increased by 4.9% and is now trading at $12.75.

UNITED RENTALS (NYSE:URI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals last released its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Its revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has generated $19.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. United Rentals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED RENTALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals’ stock was trading at $99.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, URI stock has increased by 143.7% and is now trading at $243.01.

MASTERCARD (NYSE:MA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm earned $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercard has generated $7.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.4. Mastercard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MASTERCARD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard’s stock was trading at $269.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MA shares have increased by 17.2% and is now trading at $316.29.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WSBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial last released its earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Waterstone Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WATERSTONE FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial’s stock was trading at $16.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WSBF shares have increased by 14.6% and is now trading at $18.47.