PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business earned $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. PACCAR has generated $6.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. PACCAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACCAR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR’s stock was trading at $62.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PCAR shares have increased by 46.0% and is now trading at $91.22.

CHUNGHWA TELECOM (NYSE:CHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom last released its quarterly earnings data on October 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1.

HOW HAS CHUNGHWA TELECOM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom’s stock was trading at $36.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CHT stock has increased by 7.1% and is now trading at $38.70.

OLIN (NYSE:OLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OLN)

Olin last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year. Olin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLIN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:OLN)

Olin’s stock was trading at $10.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OLN shares have increased by 119.4% and is now trading at $23.91.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CZWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Citizens Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp’s stock was trading at $10.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CZWI shares have increased by 8.2% and is now trading at $11.0984.