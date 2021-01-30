TIMBERLAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:TSBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $17.24 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Timberland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TIMBERLAND BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp’s stock was trading at $20.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TSBK shares have increased by 25.8% and is now trading at $25.25.

MKS INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:MKSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company earned $660 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. Its revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. MKS Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MKS INSTRUMENTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments’ stock was trading at $89.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MKSI stock has increased by 76.2% and is now trading at $158.07.

MITEK SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MITK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm earned $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mitek Systems has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.7. Mitek Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MITEK SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems’ stock was trading at $7.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MITK shares have increased by 111.4% and is now trading at $16.15.

MACATAWA BANK (NASDAQ:MCBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Macatawa Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MACATAWA BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank’s stock was trading at $8.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MCBC stock has increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $8.30.