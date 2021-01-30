UMB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:UMBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. UMB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UMB FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial’s stock was trading at $46.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UMBF stock has increased by 51.4% and is now trading at $70.97.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:NXGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business earned $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NextGen Healthcare has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.6. NextGen Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare’s stock was trading at $11.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NXGN shares have increased by 79.7% and is now trading at $19.78.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm earned $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. 8X8 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 8X8’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8’s stock was trading at $14.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EGHT stock has increased by 148.8% and is now trading at $35.25.

CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS (NASDAQ:CPLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners last announced its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2.

HOW HAS CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners’ stock was trading at $8.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPLP stock has increased by 10.6% and is now trading at $9.39.