KIMBERLY-CLARK (NYSE:KMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark last posted its earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company earned $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Kimberly-Clark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KIMBERLY-CLARK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark’s stock was trading at $134.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KMB shares have decreased by 1.5% and is now trading at $132.10.

HANMI FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HAFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Hanmi Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HANMI FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial’s stock was trading at $13.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HAFC shares have increased by 3.3% and is now trading at $13.82.

ALERUS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ALRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alerus Financial has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Alerus Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALERUS FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial’s stock was trading at $17.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALRS stock has increased by 39.8% and is now trading at $24.06.

S&T BANCORP (NASDAQ:STBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp has generated $3.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.0. S&T Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS S&T BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp’s stock was trading at $27.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STBA stock has decreased by 7.8% and is now trading at $25.40.