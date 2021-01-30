FIRST FOUNDATION (NASDAQ:FFWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation last released its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. First Foundation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST FOUNDATION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation’s stock was trading at $12.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FFWM stock has increased by 65.5% and is now trading at $20.26.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s stock was trading at $12.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NFBK shares have decreased by 1.1% and is now trading at $12.36.

SEACOAST BANKING CO. OF FLORIDA (NASDAQ:SBCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEACOAST BANKING CO. OF FLORIDA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stock was trading at $20.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBCF shares have increased by 50.3% and is now trading at $30.45.

1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP (NASDAQ:FCCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2.

HOW HAS 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp’s stock was trading at $15.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FCCY stock has increased by 2.9% and is now trading at $15.43.