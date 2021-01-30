SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP (NASDAQ:SMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. The business earned $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Southern Missouri Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp’s stock was trading at $29.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMBC shares have increased by 3.6% and is now trading at $30.65.

HESS (NYSE:HES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HES)

Hess last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Its revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hess has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year. Hess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HESS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HES)

Hess’ stock was trading at $36.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HES stock has increased by 47.1% and is now trading at $53.98.

TRACTOR SUPPLY (NASDAQ:TSCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply last released its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Its revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Tractor Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRACTOR SUPPLY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply’s stock was trading at $83.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TSCO stock has increased by 70.2% and is now trading at $141.74.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial last released its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Capstar Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPSTAR FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial’s stock was trading at $11.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CSTR shares have increased by 27.0% and is now trading at $14.50.