WSFS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WSFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. WSFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WSFS FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial’s stock was trading at $27.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WSFS stock has increased by 54.8% and is now trading at $42.97.

LAM RESEARCH (NASDAQ:LRCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research last announced its earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has generated $15.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Lam Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAM RESEARCH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research’s stock was trading at $276.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LRCX shares have increased by 74.9% and is now trading at $483.95.

OLD POINT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:OPOF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $12.13 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Old Point Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLD POINT FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial’s stock was trading at $20.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OPOF stock has decreased by 4.5% and is now trading at $19.45.

HERITAGE COMMERCE (NASDAQ:HTBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Heritage Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERITAGE COMMERCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce’s stock was trading at $8.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HTBK stock has increased by 6.3% and is now trading at $8.78.